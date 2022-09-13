Real Sociedad star, Umar Sadiq could be sidelined for the rest of the season because of the injury he suffered at the weekend if reports from Spain are anything to go by.

Sadiq suffered a freak injury and was replaced in the first half of Real Sociedad’s league clash at Getafe on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his knee.

Early on Monday morning, the Nigeria international arrived at the Mbaye Barro Polyclinic for pertinent physical tests to ascertain the extent of the injury.

And according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, initial results indicate that Sadiq has torn the cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

It would be potentially damaging news for the Super Eagles striker, who only joined Real Sociedad from Almeria ten days ago for a club-record transfer fee.

Sadiq scored on his debut for La Real in the team’s 1-1 draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

The former Glasgow Rangers forward was also in the Real Sociedad squad that shocked Manchester United in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Thursday.

That victory was the White and Blues’ first in history over an English club.

This would be the worst injury of Umar Sadiq’s career, more disgusting than the broken leg that kept him out of action for three months in 2018.

The 25-year-old lists Roma, Bologna, Torino, NAC Breda, Rangers, Perugia, Partizan, and Almeria among the clubs he has represented.