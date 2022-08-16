Umar Sadiq is reportedly set to finalise a stunning £30million move to Villarreal.

The former Rangers loanee flopped at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard in 2018/19 but has excelled since his nightmare spell away from Roma.

The 6ft 4in striker made just one start in his time at Glasgow in the 1-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen.

But Sadiq kick-started his career after the disappointment of his Rangers loan as he first joined Serie B side, Perugia on loan where he netted three times in 17 matches.

However, it was at Partizan where Sadiq truly found some scintillating from as he scored 23 times in 52 matches for the Serbian club.

Sadiq would then join Almeria in October 2020 and help the club to achieve promotion to the Spanish top-flight last season.

The striker has netted 38 times for the Spanish club and made his La Liga debut against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Now, the 25-year-old is ready to move to Villarreal in a huge £30m deal.