From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Umeadi, yesterday, emerged the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2023 general poll.

He was declared the party’s choice at a special convention attended by party leaders and members drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

At the convention held at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, a total of 150 delegates affirmed Umeadi’s candidature by voice vote.

Umeadi, in his acceptance speech, called on party members, chieftains and stakeholders to protect the sanctity of the ballot, noting that unless votes count, the entire electioneering process would not rub off positively on the nation’s democracy.

“I am stepping out with the triple banner of rule of law, separation of powers and due process.We are entitled to a country better run than we have now. We need to change the way we think so we can change the way we do things. Our triple banner should form the substructure for a new Nigeria which an APGA government at the centre under my watch would bring about. I will work assiduously for sound education, affordable health care, food on the table, security of life and property and ability to achieve life ambitions in a setting presenting a level playing field and pre-determined standards.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Umeadi said the next task as a political party was for all members and stakeholders to work hard to secure votes in next year’s polls from a majority of Nigerians.

“We should work hard to secure as many legislative seats as possible across the country.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

National chairman of the party, Victor Oye, while thanking party members for travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend the convention, expressed optimism that come 2023, Umeadi would be sworn in as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Present at the convention were former Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; APGA’s 2023 governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru, former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke, among others.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .