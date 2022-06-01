From Fred Itua, Abuja

Professor Peter Umeadi, has emerged the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). His emergence was announced at a special convention attended by party leaders and members drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country, and the Federal Capital Territory.

At a special convention at the party’s national headquarters, a total of 150 delegates affirmed the candidacy of Umeadi by a voice vote on Wednesday.

Umeadi, a former Chief Judge of Anambra state, in his acceptance speech, called on party members, chieftains and stakeholders, to protect the sanctity of the ballot, noting that unless the votes count, the entire electioneering process would not rub off positively on the nation’s democracy.

He said: “Nigerians should respect the ballot. Nigerians should allow only valid votes to count. We should in the most vocal manner possible, enforce the extant laws such that no person who is palpably below the age of 18 years should be allowed to vote.

“Our next task as a political party is to secure votes at the polls from a majority of Nigerians. We should work hard to secure as many legislative seats as possible across the country.”

Promising to leverage on his background as a legal practitioner, Umeadi noted that Nigerians deserve a better country, saying, “I am stepping out with the triple banner of rule of law, separation of powers and due process.We are entitled to a country better run than we have now.

“We need to change the way we think so we can change the way we do things. Our triple banner should form the substructure for a new Nigeria which an APGA government at the centre under my watch would bring about.

“Uppermost in my mind is how to reconcile with ourselves across the length and breadth of our dear country. In a new political culture, I undertake to galvanize the old, young, rich, poor, literate or not from different religious persuasions and from all six geo-political zones to deliver a new Nigeria where justice would reign for all citizens equally irrespective of tribe or status.

“On the thematic focus of his government if elected, the legal luminary said: “I will work assiduously for sound education, affordable health care, food on the table, security of life and property and ability to achieve life ambitions in a setting presenting a level playing field and pre-determined standards.

“I pledge also to remove my personal interest in its entirety from the picture in the course of my official duties if elected. We expect to usher in patriotism, collective reconstruction of our economy, upliftment of all segments of our society, promoting probity, accountability and dedication in our public and private lives.”

National chairman of the party, Victor Oye, while thanking party members for travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend the convention, expressed optimism that come 2023, Umeadi would be sworn in as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The event was attended by prominent party chieftains including former Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, APGA’s 2023 governorship candidate in Delta state, Great Ogboru, former Information Minister, Frank Nweke, among others.

