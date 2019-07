Chief Anthony Obi Umeh, Ochikota Igbo-Ukwu, and Mrs. Philomena Ngozi Umeh will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 3. Holy mass holds at St. Martins Catholic Church, Umudege, Igbo-Ukwu, Anambra State, by His Lordship Most Rev. P.C. Ezeakor (Bishop of Awka Diocese) by 10am. Reception would take place at Ochikota’s Compound same day.