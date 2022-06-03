From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, has dumped the party and joined the Labour Party (LP).

Umeh equally picked the party’s senatorial ticket for Anambra Central to contest the 2023 general election.

This came a few days after he lost the primary election of his former party for the same senatorial district to Chief Dozie Nwankwo who went home with the ticket.

With this development, Umeh, who was a former senator for the zone, would be slugging it out with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uche Ekwunife; APGA’s candidate, Nwankwo; candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, and others.

The battle for Anambra Central would be tough considering the calibre of the candidates who would be contesting the poll in that zone.

Umeh would be joining forces with the former governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi, who has since emerged the presidential candidate of his new party, LP.

