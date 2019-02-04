Anambra Central Leaders Forum, has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh, needs no campaign to win the next week election based on his track records.

In a statement jointly signed by its co-ordinator, Ifeanyi Eze and the Secretary, Dr. Uche Nwankwo, in its meeting last weekend, the forum, adopted Umeh and charged the people of the zone on the need to work together towards realising a common agenda aimed at actualising good governance and quality representation at all levels.

The group, which is a strong crusader for good governance and quality representation, urged the people of the zone to identify with politicians with sense of mission.

The leaders said they adopted Umeh as their preferred candidate and the most qualified to represent Anambra Central Senatorial Zone in the Senate based on his antecedents.

Eze went on to reeled out the positive achievements of Chief Umeh within just eight months.

“Even the most deluded of critics today can easily identify some land mark achievements of Senator Umeh within the short period of eight months as a member of the Senate.”

Eze said looking at Umeh’s achievements in just eight months, without doubt, can be intimidating and at the same time motivating.

“Umeh is not only endowed with sharp and analytical mind, he is perhaps the most intelligent senator Anambra central had ever produced. “

The group thanked Umeh for his self-efforts and contributions to include the eastern rail lines in the Nigerian Railway Development projects, seconding the motion against the increase in armed roadblocks along major expressways in the South East political zone.

His motion seeking appointment of Igbo as service chiefs and so on.

The forum further tasked the people of the zone to vote en masse to return Umeh to the Senate and said his victory is victory for not only Anambra central, but for Igbo.