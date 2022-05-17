By Henry Umahi
Former national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for jettisoning zoning of its presidential ticket, saying it acted in bad faith.
In an exclusive chat, Umeh said the South East had remained loyal to the PDP for over 22 years but when it was time to reciprocate the support, the party decided to wear the toga of mischief. He said PDP would pay dearly if it denied the South East the presidential ticket.
“The news came to me as a grave shock, PDP is trying to destroy Nigeria. Nigeria has been surviving on a fragile template and the only thing that has been sustaining the country is the hope that one day, all will be well.
“I was a PDP founding member but I resigned in 2001. In the PDP constitution, it is expressly stated that there shall be zoning of offices between the six geopolitical zones and the party has been following it.
“That was why in 1999, the presidency went to the South and former president Olusegun Obasanjo emerged when he contested against Alex Ekwueme. After Obasanjo, it went to the North through the late president Musa Yar’Adua. When former president Goodluck Jonathan served out, in 2019, PDP zoned the office to the North through former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who didn’t win. Now that President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving, it is the turn of the South.
“So, for the PDP to abandon it, to possibly create another president from the North after Buhari’s tenure, is a disservice to the unity of this country. It’s most painful.
“In 1998, when the PDP was founded and registered, I was in the home of Igwe Peter Anugwu, during his new yam festival. The big wigs in the PDP from the North attended the new yam festival at the Igwe’s palace. Adami Ciroma, Mrs Solomon Lar, Dr. Ekwueme, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu and many other power brokers from the PDP were there. In my presence, Ciroma said the presidency had been zoned to the South and Ekwueme was their choice. We clapped but it didn’t take long the retirement generals came up with a different agenda and they turned it in favour of Obasanjo.
Despite the disappointments, we continued to support them. In fact, it was what they did to Ekwueme that made me leave the PDP in 2001,” he said.
Umeh regretted that the same PDP that has been putting the South East in the frontline of attack because of its unwavering support to it has denied zoning of the presidency to the South East when it is their turn.
According to him, “this is a tragedy of very grave proportion. If they throw it open, they can still make a South East person their presidential candidate. But if they finish this process and fail to support a South East person to be president, it means, we have been fools all along for supporting the PDP.
“We will mobilise the whole South East to reject the PDP, no matter who they field. The South East will be stupid to put one vote for the PDP again.
“In 2015, we supported Jonathan of the PDP, Buhari won. In 2019, they brought Atiku and the South East supported the PDP because they used former governor Peter Obi as vice presidential candidate. Let them not think if they deny us the presidential ticket, we will accept vice presidential ticket. It is not the turn of the North to contest the presidential election.”
However, Umeh is still hopeful that with the array of quality aspirants from the South East, the PDP will nominate its presidential candidate there even after jettisoning zoning.
“But if they don’t do it, I tell you nobody in the South East will vote for them. We will make it impossible for them to get any vote from the South East because they have taken us for a ride. It means our labours for the PDP for over 22 years has been in vain. It means the PDP members from the North have been masterminding the marginalisation and segregation against the South East people in Nigeria. Let them save themselves of this embarrassment by nominating someone from the South East as their presidential candidate. It’s not a threat but votes are our weapons. We will deny them our bloc votes.
“The All Progressives Congress should also wake up. Let the president know that the PDP is up to some pranks and take the historic opportunity of healing all the wounds in Nigeria and stand behind a South East to become president in 2023. Then we will give the PDP the marching orders,” he said.
It is said that history repeats itself.
But in reality, it is humans who repeat history, not history
repeating itself.
With the ongoing brouhaha over Igbo Presidency,it
seems as if our Igbo Political Leaders are about to over-react and repeat yet another history that will make us Ndigbo pay an undue heavy price as usual.
Well, according to Peter Howards,qoute,” The petty plans and plots of small minded men and women
do rob every nation and its posterities their destiny,”
unquote.
Below are excerpts of when the over-reactions of our
Igbo Political Leaders through their petty plans and
plots did put the destiny of Ndigbo in jeopardy,namely;
1.When because of the crossing-of-the carpet, Egbuefi Nnamdi Azikiwe could not be sworn in as the First
Premier of Western Nigeria ,the Igbo Political Elites
over-reacted.
The Igbo Elites did not only alienate the minorities of Eastern Nigeria, by replacing Chief Ekpo with Dr Azikiwe
as the Premier of Eastern Nigeria.
But they also dragged the NCNC Party into an unholy alliance with NPC and thus simply bequeathed power to the Northern muslim Oligarchys at our Independence in
1960.
Thus, they helped impose a semi-illiterate Primary
School Teacher, Alhaji Abubakar T. Balewa upon us
Nigerians as the Head of our Government in 1960.
Ndigbo are still pay the price for that petty plans and
plots of those simple minded Igbos (Simpletons.)
2.After the Biafra – Nigerian War the Northern Nigerian
Leaders were fantastically magnanimous towards us
Ndigbo and recieved us with open arms.
But the Southern Leaders,especially of the then newly
created Lagos State and Rivers State by General(Retd)
Yakubu Gowon were very hostile to us Ndigbo after
the Civil War.
They took over the property of Ndigbo and simply
expelled us Ndigbo from their domain.
The Igbo Leaders did then over-react by ganging up with the Abokis and had not only our Federal Capital but also all our Federal Institutions moved from Lagos to the Islamic North.
But today,that seemingly magnanimity of the Abokis
towards Ndigbo after the Civil War has indeed turned
out to be a Greek Gift ( aTrojan Horse).
When the Maitatsine Jihadists first struck in the 1980s, their first targets were Igbos and Igbo property in the North.
At the onset of the ongoing Boko Haram Jihadism, the
Igbos,who are the most ubiquitous people in Nigeria did bear the very brunts of Boko Haram daily massacres.
With the ongoing brouhaha vis- a – vis Presidential
zoning, our Igbo Political Leadership is again poised
to over-react and thus,put us Ndigbo in state of yet
another jeopardy and losers.
The Igbere ex-con and jailbird,Mazi Orji Uzor Kalu with his Igbo faction of the APC Party have already anointed Mallam Ahmed Lawan as APC Presidential Candidate come 2023.
But Igbo Presidency come 2023,is not a panacea for all
the problems confronting us Ndigbo as citizens of Nigeria.
Given our existing structural imbalance,coupled with the gobbledygook Federal Character cum Quota System in our Constitution,an Igbo Presidency will
be tantamount to putting a new wine into an old
putrified wine bottle.
The only alterntive to the restoration of our Sovereign
Christian Republic of Biafra might be a structured
Nigeria, in which real power is devolved to our various
Geo-Political Zones with of course, a 100% Resource
Control.
Enough is enous ojare!
All Hail Biafra, our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!