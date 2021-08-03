A chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nkwlle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Emmanuel Udenkwo, has posited that the National Peace, Reconciliation and Reach-out Committee set up by Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, to bring all aggrieved persons together ahead of the November 6 election, lacked the clout to unite the factions.

In an interview with Daily Sun, at Nteje, headquarters of the council area, Udenkwo insisted that the Chairman of the committee, Senator Victor Umeh, was already working for Chukwuma Soludo and therefore, cannot bring Soludo and other aggrieved aspirants together for a meaningful discussion and necessary reconciliation.

“I think, our party, APGA, got it wrong when it appointed the former National Chairman to that position, considering his political relationship with Soludo. In selecting a referee for a football match between team A and B, you don’t select team A’s manager for that purpose; because, his officiating will certainly favour team A.

“Umeh, as a person, is interested in Soludo. He cannot bring, say, Soludo, Chukwuma Umeoji, Smart Okafor, Damian Okolo, Ezenwankwo and others together and still talk sense. Everything he will say must be in favour of Soludo. This is because; the Bible says that ‘where your wealth is, there lies your heart’.

“APGA should have made a better outing in reconciling aggrieved members with a person who can maintain his or her neutrality in the struggle to unite the party ahead of the election; because, the current court fight may end up distracting the party, which, by now, should have concluded every plan for her campaigns across the state,” he said.

However, another chieftain of the party in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Chief Anayo Ibeto, said Umeh was capable of doing the job.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.