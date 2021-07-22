From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has once again given succour to indigent pupils and students of Anambra State.

The former senator of Anambra Central Senatorial District recently disbursed N10 million to over 200 beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme, for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The ceremony, organized at his Aguluzigbo country home in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, commenced with a Pontifical Mass presided by the Catholic bishop of Ekwulobia, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke.

Bishop Okpalaeke, who prayed God to bless the society with people of goodwill, such as Senator Umeh, also thanked the benefactor for his work of charity; while also urging privileged people in the society to emulate him.

“Our society is in dire need of people of charity and goodwill, because of the level of poverty in the land. Due to the level of hardship in the land, not many people can fend for their families; thus, the need for the affluent persons in the society to assist those who are less privileged.

“Many people, who would have ordinarily, not further their education or have good careers in life do so because, they were able to get assistance through a gesture like this.

“While we continue to commend Senator Umeh for sustaining this gesture for the past 14 years, it is also necessary to remind other affluent individuals in the society to emulate such work of charity.

“I believe that people like Umeh are doing this, not only to help the individuals concerned. He is also doing so to promote a secured society. As a rich man, when you fail to train indigent children, you are indirectly training those that will attack you and your children tomorrow,” he said.

Presenting money to the beneficiaries, Umeh expressed joy that his foundation has produced many graduates, who are doing great things in their different fields of endeavour. He assured that he would continue to support the less privileged.

One of the beneficiaries, Sunday Amuta, who lost his father recently, thanked the donor for taking up his academic sponsorship and that of his brother. He promised that he would take his studies seriously to justify the good gesture.

Another beneficiary, Ugwuanyi Ngozi, while extolling Umeh, also urged him to do more for the good of the society.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed Senator Umeh’s scholarship for the past four years. I’m a medical student, and now in my final year. Without this foundation, I wouldn’t have gone this far.”

Many of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to their benefactor and the management of the foundation, promising to make the best use of the award.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.