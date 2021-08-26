From Fred Itua, Abuja

Supporters of Chukwuma Umeoji in Anambra State and Abuja, have flooded the streets of Anambra and Abuja with Hon Umeoji Campaign posters.

Cities and towns like Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia, Ihiala, Nnewi and indeed the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have the largest sizes of posters in strategic places.

The flooding of the posters is not unconnected to the imminent formal launch of the Chukwuma Umeoji campaign which the Jude Okeke faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has vowed will be launched in a matter of days.

The campaign which is termed Door To Door Campaign, will entail little of rallies but taking the campaign to the voters in their homes and primary places of business instead of rallies that have little or no impact where people are hired to come to venues of candidates they already know they would not vote but only attend because they want the money.

Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the Publicity Secretary of the Okeke-led APGA, ssid by the happenings in the Courts and the rulings so far, the real APGA candidate will not be distracted by the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which removed the name of their candidate.

He insisted that in the fullness of time, INEC will realize itself that it is not above the law and will be ordered to restore Umeoji as the candidate of the party.