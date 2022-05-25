JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The anointed and preferred gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has finally emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, by polling a total of 993 votes to beat 13 other contestants.

A total of 1018 delegates were accredited to vote at the primary election held at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.

Other aspirants who scored so.e votes at primaries are Aniekan Etim, two votes, Mike Enyong, one vote; Senator Bassey Albert, one vote while Mr Akan Okon polled three votes. Mr Onofiok Luke got three votes, Umoh Idorenyin James two votes whole Mr. Ide Owodiong scored one vote.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini, alongside other officials of the Commission monitored the exercise

Senator Bassey Albert Onofiok Luke had however announced their withdrawal the race citing a pending court case and exclusion of statutory delegates from voting, respectively, as their reasons.

Umo Eno is the immediate past commissioner for lands and water resources in the state but on January 30, stakeholders in the state led by the former of the state, Obong Victor Attah, anointed himfor the race.

