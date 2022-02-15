From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A former member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Nduese Essien, has described the recent endorsement of the Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr Umo Eno, as an aftermath of the dwindling power of PDP.

Essien said the effeminate nature of the party has let loose individuals and cabals who now take over the duties hitherto performed by the party.

“Gone are the days when political parties were supreme and dictated the process.

“Since 2003, the parties started losing their powers gradually and then rapidly since 2007 to a level where they are only platforms for contesting for elective offices without the power or influence over the elected persons. There is, therefore, need for a rejuvenation of the basic foundations of political parties.”

Consequently, Chief Essien said Gov Udom Emmanuel’s endorsement of Mr Umo Eno as this preferred does not amount to anointing.

Briefing the press on the trending vexing political matter in the state, Essien, former minister for lands and urban development, said Gov Emmanuel as an incumbent chief executive has the right to make his choice, but such a choice should not be seen as sacrosanct since the chosen aspirant would still be drilled at the party primaries.

“Gov Udom Emmanuel has the inalienable right to make a choice, as an individual and more so, as a sitting Governor. His choice at this level does not represent the ‘anointing’ ‘imposition’ or ‘insult’ to Akwa Ibom State where there will be primaries and subsequent elections.

“It does not also make the governor a “dictator” with other unprintable names. The governor’s choice or preference has only alienated the other aspirants and their supporters who are not so chosen. This is the ultimate outcome in making choices or preferences.”

Ndeuse expressed concern about the ongoing vilifications of the governor for choosing Eno as his preferred, saying; “Since that pronouncement on the 30th January 2022, the media has been awash with commentaries, insults and all sorts of propaganda condemning the personal preference of the Governor.

“As an active participant in politics since 1979 and avid student of electioneering processes, I have never seen an election where individuals do not have a preference for aspirants. It is the conglomeration of these preferences of individuals that result in the production of a candidate at the primary election of the parties.

“The candidates of the parties then vie at a general election to produce one person to occupy the office. It is unimaginable that a sitting governor would not be interested in who succeeds him in office.

“The governor’s choice before the primary election is not the final position in the election. All the other aspirants and their supporters still have an option to accept the governor’s choice or continue to press their luck to be chosen at the next level and thus nullify the preference of the governor.”

He said it is unnecessary to heat up the polity, throwing up tantrums, innuendos and insults that desecrate the office of the governor and the persons who witnessed the choice.

“This is the aftermath of the dwindling powers of the political parties which have let loose individuals or cabals who have taken over the functions of the parties,” he said.