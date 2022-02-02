Smarting from his endorsement as the preferred gubernatorial aspirant by critical stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, businessman and Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has appealed for unity amongst party members.

Speaking at an interactive session with key party members in Uyo, he said he was humbled by the decision of the stakeholders to back him for the top job and promised to work with them and others to secure the party’s ticket. He said he was in the race to take Akwa Ibom State and its people to greater heights and pledged to work towards earning the trust of more party faithful and delegates.

Pastor Umo, who has spent most of his working life in the private sector and building his company, Royalty Group, to a household name in the state, directly employing well over 2,500 staff, said he has begun consultation with all levels of the party to ensure PDP presents a united and formidable force during and after the primary.

The aspirant who has been described as a humane man of integrity with exceptional capacity to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel said his ability to spot and deploy talents, passion for innovation and track record of excellence are attributes that he would bring onboard while continuing the good work of incumbent governor.

Umo was presented to stakeholders by Obong Victor Attah.

The former governor had said Umo is the kind of steady hand that the state needs at this critical period to sustain its trajectory of growth.

On his part, Governor Udom noted that Akwa-Ibom indigenes would come to love Umo when they get to know him better, describing him as an epitome of humility who is blessed with the common touch.

He noted that Umo’s compelling story of growing up in the police barracks and navigating his way to the top through dint of hard work and dedication would resonate with the people.

“Not only will his can-do spirit inspire our youths, he is a man of peace that will ensure that the peace and security of life that we have enjoyed in the last six years will be maintained. Also, he will be coming to office with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee economic prosperity for Akwa Ibom people,” Udom said.