By Monica Iheakam

Another Nigerian athlete has gained another entry into the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) in America.

National Sports Festival Silver medalist, Mercy Umoibang, is the recent athlete to join the growing list of Nigerian track stars pursuing educational and athletic careers under the NCAA guidance. Umoibang, a member of the Nigerian track and field team to the 2021 World U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, is set to commence her collegiate career with Texas Tech after being awarded a track scholarship by the prestigious institution.

She joins the likes of famous stars like Divine Oduduru, Ruth Usoro, Rosemary Chukwuma and Knowledge Omovoh amongst others currently at Texas. Tech.

Umoibang while competing at the 3rd MoC Grand Prix and Relays in Lagos, stormed to a PBs of 54.00s in the 400m and another PB of 23.80s in the 200m set at the World U20 Trials in Asaba.

The 19-year old enjoyed a spectacular 2021 season where she won her first national medal – a Silver – in the women’s 4x400m for Lagos State at the National Sports Festival held in Benin.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is a nonprofit organization that regulates student athletes from up to 1,268 North American institutions and conferences. It also organizes the athletic programs of colleges and universities in the United States and Canada, and helps over 480,000 college student athletes who compete annually in college sports.