From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, to take over the investigation and prosecution of killers of Akwa Ibom job seeker, late Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren.

The House, while condemning, in very strong terms, the sexual assault and gruesome murder of Umoren, described the act “as barbaric, inhuman and despotic.”

The Green chamber also mandated the IGP to ensure the protection of late Umoren’s family members from harassment, intimidation and harm.

The House also mandated its Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution, and ensure compliance with its resolutions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Unyime Idem, calling for a comprehensive investigation of Umoren’s murder and prosecution of the culprits.

Idem, in his motion, informed the House that on April 30, 2021, the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police Force received a report on the disappearance of Umoren, who left her house on the fateful day in search of employment.

He said available information indicated that the late job seeker had received a phone call from the assailant, “who pretentiously called her and invited her to a false interview of an advertised job.”

The lawmaker added that “the innocent Miss Iniubong Umoren was later found dead by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force after an official report and with the help of a wide reportage of her disappearance and information of the false interview on social media platforms. Her body was further exhumed where it was buried in a shallow grave by her assailant.

“It has been reported that the assailant, upon his arrest by the police and subsequent voluntary confession, boasted that he is well connected and will be released from the police custody scot-free in a matter of days.”

Idem further stated that “the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised the alarm after receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case.”