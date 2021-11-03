From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State High Court 9, sitting in Uyo, has ordered the Correctional Service (formerly, Prisons) to produce one Anwan Bassey Akpan, the third accused in the Iniubong Umoren’s murder case, in court, on Thursday.

The order followed her absence in court at the resumed hearing, after she was arrested and detained for allegedly obstructing the arrest of his brother, Uduak Akpan, the first accused in the case.

Uduak Akpan is standing trial alongside his father, Frank Akpan, listed as second accused, over the murder of Miss Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, whom he allegedly lured, raped and killed in the pretext of offering her a job.

The State Solicitor-General, Christopher. J. Udoh, had, during the proceedings, prayed the court to issue the production warrant since the third accused person was not in court.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Ufoh also informed the court that the initial charge filed in June has been substituted with amended one filed on October 29, 2021, in order to join the third accused person who was recently arrested.

Counsel to the defendants in the matter, Emma Ekongson, and Samson Adula, however, did not raise any objection to the prayers by the prosecution counsel.

Justice Bassey Nkanang, who is just resuming new in the court after the former justice, Bennett Illaumo, was substituted, also ordered that a witness summon be served to the Chairman of Uruan Local Government Council, Mr Iniobong Ekpenyong, at his Ewet Housing Uyo and one Kufre Michael Effiong of No 16 Esuene Street, Uyo.

The new judge, who promised to follow the trial dates of his predecessor’s, adjourned the case to November, 4, 2021, for plea taking and for pre-trial.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .