From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi A. Sule has called for sustained prayers and the fear of God in the people’s dealings in the face of challenges confronting the nation.

This was disclosed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra made available to Daily Sun Via a Watsapp message on Sunday, saying Governor Sule spoke shortly after fulfilling the Umrah rights at the grand Mosque in Mecca.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said the trip is beneficial as he and his entourage prayed for Nasarawa and the nation at large, urging citizens to do the same.

The Governor also called on the people of Nasarawa to play politics with fear of God, promising a leveled playing field for all.