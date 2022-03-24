From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) has established a N5 billion cancer centre with the latest equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease

Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital Prof Ahmed Ahidjo told reporters in Maiduguri during the inspection of works on the centre by officials of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

‘The cancer centre costs over N5 billion. We have four bunkers with two linear accelerators and these accelerators are the first to come to the country,’ Ahidjo disclosed.

He said one of the equipment can also do the surgical operation for the removal of the disease. He said it is a modern technology in cancer treatment and the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

‘This is because it is one of the latest approaches in cancer treatment,’ he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the installation of the equipment will be completed in two months. He said the hospital will step up training of medical personnel for cancer and kidney centres.

‘The hospital was established to provide clinical services, training and research. So we are incorporating that research component to all the centres here in UMTH,’ he disclosed.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Mahmud Mamman, commended the management of UMTH for ‘quality of the infrastructure’ at the kidney, cancer centres and other facilities.

He said the cancer centre ranks among the best with the structure, facilities and equipment already on the ground.

Mamman said the COVID-19 isolation centre was in conformity with the Federal Government’s prescription and international standards.