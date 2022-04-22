Mrs. Kate Ezeofor, President General/Founder of the body of Igbo women in the seven Igbo Speaking States, Umada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora has denied commenting on the security situation in the South East.

Ezeofor who was reacting to media report which inadvertently said the group urged pro-Biafra activists to to accept the Olive Branch extended to them by the newly inaugurated Anambra State, Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, said they were misquoted. “We did not say it,” she said.

She, however, said that the body, Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora which has special consultative status with with Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the United Nations, New York, USA and Geneva, Switzerland is desirous of peace in the region.

