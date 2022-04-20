From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A body of women from the seven Igbo-speaking states of Nigeria and in Diaspora, known as Umuada Igbo Nigeria and in Diaspora, has tasked the newly inaugurated governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, not to disappoint Ndigbo.

The group also called on him to use his good office and further the political space for women by including them in his government as well as elective positions.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A statement by the group’s President-General/Founder, Mrs. Kate Ezeofor, Secretary General, Mrs. Kate Chibuzo, Dr. Ego Uzoezie (Anambra State Coordinator) and Mrs. Uzoamaka Ahanekwu (USA Mobiliser), and others, noted that the coming of Soludo as Governor of Anambra State, marked a turning-point in Nigeria’s political history.

It called on all Nigerians to support leadership of the sort that exemplified by Soludo who just few weeks of assuming office, has shown strong sense of direction.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The group which has Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the United Nations, New York, USA and Geneva, Switzerland congratulated the Governor and prayed God to give him “the Wisdom of Solomon and the humility of the saints to govern Anambra State (the Light of the Nation) with wisdom and fear of God.

“Nobody is in doubt that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is an authentic Igbo patriot but we urge him to remain consistent and use this God-given opportunity to further make Ndigbo proud. His emergence is remarkable and to whom much is given, much is expected. So, all eyes are on him.”

They urged pro-Biafra agitators to give the Governor opportunity to drive the peace initiative having extended the Olive Branch to them, so that the economy and wellbeing of the people of the region would resuscitated.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .