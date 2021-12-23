Umuada Igbo Massachusetts, USA has called on Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora to remain peaceful and eschew hate and violence during the Christmas season.

Its president Chidinma Igbokwe, made the appeal during the organisation’s Christmas thanksgiving ceremony in Boston, USA.

“Christ whose birth we are celebrating is peaceful, kind, compassionate, friendly and related with people from all walks of life. Therefore, as we celebrate in this Christmas season and New Year, we should show love rather than hate, stay peaceful rather than violent, display kindness rather than wickedness, and be compassionate with everyone in our family, community, neighborhood and nation.”

Igbokwe, a professional nurse with the United States Veterans Affairs Hospital in Massachusetts reiterated that Christmas is not a time to be selfish, extravagant, arrogant and full of pride.

“It’s rather a time to engage in charity works of feeding the poor and helping the needy as Jesus Christ exemplified during his lifetime on earth.”

On plans of the association for 2022, she explained that it would engage in different programmes and projects, including the campaign of bringing Nigerians together in the spirit of one nation under God. We are also planning on sustainable programs and projects especially in the areas of girl child education, campaign against girl trafficking in Nigeria, and female-youth empowerment programs.”

On the aims and objectives of Umuada Igbo Massachusetts, Igbokwe said : “It’s a socio-cultural organization of Nigerian women in diaspora. It’s an organization that promotes the welfare of not only its members, but also geared towards assisting residents in the area of its operations. The organization helps in raising awareness about the cultural heritage of the Igbo race while bringing Nigerians of all walks of life together.”