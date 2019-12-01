Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Umuahia, the Abia State capital, has got a new Anglican Bishop. He is Rt Rev Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi.

Ibeabuchi is the third Bishop of the Anglican diocese of Umuahia. His enthronement last week followed the retirement of Archbishop Ikechi Nwosu after 16 years in the saddle.

The Prelate of All Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, had on September 24, consecrated Bishop Ibeabuchi at St Peters Anglican Church, Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking during his enthronement service held at St Stephen Anglican Cathedral, Umuahia last week, the new Bishop urged the church not to abandon its responsibilities as the conscience of the nation.

He said the church must encourage Christians in public offices, elective or appointive to engage in selfless service and eschew corrupt practices.

While admonishing congregants to always live worthy lives, he warned that the church would not hesitate to sanction any member found wanting in public service.

He said: “The Anglican Communion in Umuahia diocese would suspend any member who failed to represent the church well while serving in public office”.

Ibeabuchi, therefore, tasked the church on teaching undiluted words of God at all times.