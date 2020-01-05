Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has commiserated with traders at the TimberMarket, Ndume, Umuahia over the fire incident that gutted parts of the market, and described the inferno as unfortunate.

The mystery fire incident, which happened on New Year day ravaged parts of the Timber Market, destroying goods worth millions of naira in the process. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The fire affected traders at the wood and machine section of the Timber Market where goods and property said to run into millions of naira were destroyed.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement said Ikpeazu had sympathized with those who lost property at the market and assured them that government stood with them at this difficult moment.

The governor had earlier sent the Commissioner for Trade and Investment to visit the market for on the spot assessment, adding that the idea was to see possible ways the state government could assist the traders and ensure that such incident does not reoccur in the future.