The Umudulu Emii Village Assembly, Lagos Branch launches its 2022 Calendar and N20 million development projects fund today.

The event will be chaired by Mazi Theodore Opara (Igwe Gburugburu) while the Vice Chairperson is Chief Mrs. Nkiru Ihenacho, Adaigbo Lagos State.

The event which comes up at Artists Village, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos by 1.00pm will attract all sons, daughters, in-laws, Nwanwas, friends and well-wishers of Umudulu Emii resident in Lagos and Diaspora.

Mazi Charles C. Onyewu said: “The occasion will bring together everybody desirous to make meaningful contributions for the development of our dear home Umudulu.”

He urged the indigenes to attend and make the event a huge success. He commended the committee for their tireless efforts, especially, Mr. Theophilus Chukwuemeka Nkwocha and Mr. Iyke David-Anukwuru Onyewu.

