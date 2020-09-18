Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The traditional ruler of Ukpata community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State HRH Igwe Martins Ogwudile has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s rural development astride in the state.

Igwe Martins flanked by the president General of the community, Chief Sylvester Egwu made the commendation on Tuesday in his palace in a chat with Newsmen.

He said that Ugwuanyi’s administration gave proper and massive attention to rural development and mbanano zone of Uzo Uwani LGA was not left out.

He noted that the construction of Umulokpa-Adaba, Nkume-Ukpata-Uvuru and Nkpologu roads by RAMP would help the people of the area who he said are predominantly farmers in bringing out their agricultural produce to the cities as well as open up the area to the outside world.

According to him, “without mincing words, Umulokpa/Onubuogbo road has solved 90% of our problems.

“The truth remains that before the Ugwuanyi emergence, our people groaned in pains trying to access the city, the Governor has done what his predecessors could not achieve.

“to so many of us in Mbanano, construction of that road remains the best developmental stride of His Excellency,” he said.

In his own remaks, the President General of the community, Chief Sylvester Egwu recounted that prior to the construction of the road, local government staff and visitors of the LGA bypassed four local government areas such as Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Udi and Ezeagu all in a bid to access the headquarters of the LAG.

“This is unprecedented and we will live to remember this massive development in our zone,” the PG said.

He further pleaded with the Governor to ensure that the road is ashalted at the end of the ongoing earthwork.