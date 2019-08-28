Okey Sampson, Aba

The Rotary Club of Umungasi, Aba, Abia State has installed Mr. Chijioke Nwogu as its 35th President.

Nwogu whose installation coincided with the Hepatitis zero week of the club immediately hit the ground running with some humanitarian services.

After his colourful installation, he told the members that another Rotary year started since July, stating that this year’s theme is: “Rotary connects the world”. He enthused that having performed the in house handover ceremony, the gathering was to celebrate the year and showcase Rotary to the world.

It was equally a window opened to the club, according to the president, to reach out to other like-minded individuals and organizations in her quest to continue to render selfless service to humanity. The occasion was equally used to unveil the club’s projects for the year.

The ceremony which attracted personalities from all walks of life including the Chief Press Secretary to Abia State Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka also featured the inauguration of the Board, induction of seven new members and unveiling of service projects.

Highlight of the occasion was the special induction of the Abia Ombudsman, Chukwuemeka Nwaogu and the member representing Aba North State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Aaron Uzodike among others.

Nwogu who has been dubbed action President, embarked on some service projects such as distribution of customised note books to Emerald Secondary School, Aba, and commencement of payment of school fees to indigent students of Community Secondary School, Asa Amator in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government.

The first tranche of the scholarship which is for one year was made available to the students immediately while their teachers were asked to collect cheques from the club upon closure of schools this session for onward payment of next term’s school fees. Some members who had authored text books for secondary school, also pledged to make copies available to the two schools.

The next event was the flag off of the free hepatitis B and C tests carried out under the Hepatitis Zero Project of Rotary Club as part of community development services to her immediate community. The exercise which saw to the screening of over 300 persons was carried out in two locations in the city.

The President pressed it upon adults of 40 years and above to ensure that they are tested of the virus. He drummed it clearly that one can be infected with the virus for upward of 40 years without the symptom manifesting. “In most cases, symptoms only occur at its advanced stages when it is difficult to be treated,” he said.

When the exercise ended in one of the locations, Abia State College of Health Management and Sciences Technology, Aba, the club members and the volunteer personnel paid a courtesy visit on the rector of the college, Professor Chidi Ezeama.

The rector lauded Rotary club for not only making efforts towards eradication of Hepatitis B but also polio, round the globe. He promised that the college will partner Rotary Club of Umungasi Aba to achieve her goals.