From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Data obtained from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) from both the Stabilization Centre and Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) Centre, indicated that no fewer than 10, 155 children died of malnutrition in three northeast states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the last five years.

The UN Agency predicted that the figure might rise significantly due to the fact that figures for the remaining part of year 2021 (August to December) has not been collated and added to the existing ones.

However, the data further revealed that in the last five years, 1,434,584 children were admitted for malnutrition in both the stabilization centre and Outpatient Therapeutic Programme (OTP) center. Similarly, 1, 222, 134 children were treated and they recovered, while 20, 530 children were unable to recover.

For whatever reason, the data indicated that 74, 811 children defaulted in treatment, while several others were subjected to Multiple Micronutrient Powder (MMNP) which helped in their revival.

Deputy Director, Borno State Nutrition Officer, Abdullahi Madi, told journalists at three days media dialogue on child malnutrition in Maiduguri, Borno State, that the situation is beginning to improve for good but there’s need to sustain the momentum.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF Chief of Field in Maiduguri, Borno State, Samuel Sesay, said that years of insurgency in the region could be responsible for the high number of malnourished children in the region.