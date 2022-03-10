The United Nations and aid organisations have condemned Russia’s attack on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the attack “horrific” in a tweet.

“Civilians are paying the highest price for a war that has nothing to do with them.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“This senseless violence must stop, end the bloodshed now,’’ he asserted.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it could not confirm “this was a targeted attack’’ but that its staff said “houses and hospitals have been damaged during the fighting over the past days’’.

“With active shelling, gunfights and aerial bombardment in Ohio Mariupol ongoing, seeking health care have become increasingly hard.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Especially for expecting mothers and elderly people who are limited in their movements,’’ MSF Emergency Manager, Kate White, said in a statement.

“I am horrified by the reported attack today on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, an attack which left young children and women in labour buried beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings,’’ said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“We do not yet know the number of casualties but fear the worst.’’

17 pregnant women and employees were injured in the bombing, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Oblast military administration. (dpa/NAN)