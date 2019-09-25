Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has expressed regret over the execution of an unnamed aid worker in the country.

The United Nations also called on authorities to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice, even as it called for the release of all aid workers in captivity.

Recall that Boko Haram was reported to have said that the aid worker who was kidnapped alongside five Action Against Hunger humanitarian workers, was killed because the government deceived the group.

In a statement issued in New York, United States, made available to our correspondent, in Abuja, Kallon also expressed worry over the shrinking humanitarian space.

“I am appalled and deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker this morning. My most heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends , and colleagues. The United Nations calls on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. The United Nations also calls for the immediate release of all aid workers who are still in captivity.

“I am also extremely concerned about the increasingly dangerous and restrictive operating environment for implementing humanitarian assistance in crisis-affected areas, where humanitarian aid workers continue to face challenges as they strive to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance.

“I renew the call for all parties to the conflict to ensure the protection of aid workers and to respect international humanitarian law according to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, independence and impartiality,” Kallon said.

Kallon further said the humanitarian community in Nigeria was working in line with the 2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Strategy, jointly agreed with the Government of Nigeria, to provide life-saving assistance to 6.2 million of the most vulnerable people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.