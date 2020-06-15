Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The United Nations said it was appalled by the terror attacks and killings of many civilians including a four- years -old -girl by Boko Haram during attack on two Borno towns weekend.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria,Mr Edward Kallon ,in a statement on Sunday said he was saddened by the killings in Monguno and Ngazai, two towns in the northern part of Borno on Friday. He said many civilians were killed and at least 37 persons injured in the attacks while major humanitarian facility at Monguno was also damaged.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that many civilians including an innocent child, lost their lives in these horrific attacks,” Kallon disclosed. He extended “deepest condolences” to thr families of the deceased and those injured.

Boko Haram attacked Monguno town, about 135 kometres north of Maiduguri, Borno capital at about 11:45am on Saturday. The insurgents who arrived the town in motorcycles simultenously hit the police station, market, public offices and the humanitarian hub where international aids organisations who are providing supports to displaced civilian population operate.

Kallon said initial report showed the humanitarian hub known as UN House was directly targeted by Boko Haram. He said an unexploded projectile was found at the gate of the facility. He said all the vehicles belonging to UN and other non governmental organisations were burnt by the terrorists. He said protective measures deployed to the facility prevented any harm to the staff inside.

Residents said the insurgents were faring as they carried on the attack for about two hours until they were dislodged from the town by the military.

The attack on UN facility was the second this year in the area following the January 18 Boko Haram on humanitarian hub at Ngala near the Cameroon border.

The Saturday attacks on Monguno and Ngazai came barely 48 hours after the insurgents masacre 81 villagers in Gubio Local Government in same northern Borno. The terrorists also carted away over 1000 cows belonging to the slain villagers.

There are 25 aid organisations providing supports to over 15,000/internally Displaced Persons in Monguno town, according to the UN humanitarian office. Nearly three million people have been displaced in the over a decade violence in the three northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY).