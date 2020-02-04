Military officers from rival factions in Libya’s conflict began United Nations-led talks in Geneva yesterday aimed at securing a ceasefire after 10 months of fighting on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli.

The so-called “Libyan Joint Military Commission” includes five senior officers from eastern commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and five officers aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar has been waging an offensive since April to take control of Tripoli, where the GNA is based. The fighting has displaced more than 150,000 people and drawn increasing involvement by foreign powers.

The military talks come two weeks after an international summit in Berlin that was focused on charting a path towards a political solution and enforcing a U.N. arms embargo that has been routinely violated.