Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) has called for a holistic collaboration to end the menace of drug abuse in the country.

The UNODC Country Representative, Mr Oliver Stolpe, who made the call during the National Implementation Workshop of all International Drug Policy Commitments in Abuja, yesterday, said in spite of the achievements recorded over the past decade, it was important for parties to renew their individual and collective commitments.

Stolpe noted that the workshop came handy considering the level of drug epidemic and the unprecedented dimensions it has received within and outside the country.