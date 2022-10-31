UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by Saturday’s deadly stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

This is contrained in a statement issued by the UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric in New York.

Guterres expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of South Korea.

He wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Ni fewer than 153 people were killed and 103 others injured in the stampede in the Itaewon district of Seoul during Halloween gatherings, local authorities said. (Xinhua/NAN)