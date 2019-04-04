United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged calm and restraint in Libya amid rising tension due to the eastern forces’ expansion in the western part of the country.

“I am deeply concerned by the military movement taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation.

“There is no military solution,’’ Guterres wrote in a tweet.

According to him, only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems.

“I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country,’’ the UN chief added.

He arrived in Libya on Wednesday.

Libya’s eastern military forces loyal to powerful Gen. Khalifa Haftar had moved toward the western part of the country, where the capital Tripoli is controlled by a rival government backed by the UN.

The operation, ordered by Haftar, is aimed at “cleansing the western zone of terrorist groups.’’

In recent months, Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army has expanded its foothold in south-western Libya.

Libya has been in turmoil since the NATO-backed ouster of its long-time autocrat, Moamer Gaddafi, in 2011.

The oil-rich country has at least two rival administrations: one based in Tripoli and the other in the eastern city of Tobruk, which is allied with Haftar.

Haftar’s new campaign comes ahead of a UN-organised national reconciliation conference due to be held in Libya later this month.

The meeting, which will convene in the Libyan desert town of Ghadames from April 14 to April 16, is aimed at outlining a plan for achieving peace for the country, including setting a date for holding long-delayed elections. (dpa/NAN)