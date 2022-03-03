UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over Tuesday’s vote in the House of Representatives of Libya on the appointment of a new government, said his spokesman.

“The secretary-general continues to closely follow developments in Libya, including Tuesday’s session of the House of Representatives, which held a vote of confidence on the appointment of a new government.”

The spokesman Stephane Dujarric, in a statement said the secretary-general was concerned over the reports that the vote fell short of the expected standards of transparency and procedures and included acts of intimidation prior to the session.

He said Guterres reiterated the importance of preserving the unity and hard-won stability achieved since the signing of the Libyan cease-fire agreement in October 2020.

He stresses the need to fulfill the aspirations of more than 2.8 million Libyans who have registered to vote to choose their leaders through credible, transparent and inclusive elections on the basis of a sound constitutional and legal framework.

He added the secretary-general’s special adviser on Libya intends to invite as soon a joint committee from the House of Representatives and the high state council to establish a consensual constitutional basis that would lead to national elections as soon as possible.

He calls on all actors to refrain from taking any actions that could undermine stability and deepen divisions in Libya.(Xinhua/NAN)