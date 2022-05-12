UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is gravely concerned about the situation in Sri Lanka, said Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesman.

“What I can say is that the secretary-general is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence in Sri Lanka.

“He condemns all violence and calls on all parties to exercise restraint,” said Haq.

He said Guterres continues to encourage all Sri Lankan stakeholders to find a solution to the current challenges through dialogue.

Violent protests in Sri Lanka led to the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday.

A nationwide curfew was then imposed.

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday ordered the armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others.

Sri Lanka has been plunged into weeks of economic crisis stemming from a foreign exchange shortage, which has led to a shortage in essential supplies such as fuel, food and medicines. (Xinhua/NAN)