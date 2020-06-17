(Harrison Arubu, NAN)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned over renewed tension between North Korea and South Korea, his office said in a note to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

The short message came after North Korea reportedly blew up a joint liaison office with the South in the border town of Kaesong.

‘The Secretary-General calls for the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue leading to peaceful solutions that benefit peace and prosperity for all,’ the note said.

The Kaesong incident followed renewed threats of military action by the North at the border over propaganda materials from the South.

Reports say the North is angry with its neighbour for allowing defector groups to regularly send propaganda materials through balloons, or even drones, from its soil.

The two countries remain technically at war because no peace agreement was reached when the Korean War ended in 1953, according to the BBC.