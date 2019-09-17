A colourful ceremony to commemorate the end of tenure for the President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, was marked on Monday, September 16, with a handover ceremony to Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
The official ceremony was later capped with a prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York.
Photographer Abayomi Adeshida captured the moments:
President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, handing over the gavel to her successor in office, Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres (r) observes as the President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, handing over the gavel to her successor in office, Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres (r) congratulating Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande,
after he successfully took over from the President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, (r) at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations,Amina Mohammed (r) congratulating Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, after he successfully took over from his predecessor at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, (2l) and her successor in office, Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, (2r) with their spouses after the hange of baton at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and his spouse, Mrs. Muhammad-Bande (4r) with a delegation of well-wishers at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
A procession of the clergy during the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
L-R: UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed; President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés; Wife of the President of the 74th session of the UN, Mrs. Muhammad-Bande; President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres offering solemn prayers for peace, our earth as well as refugees and migrants during the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
L-R: The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres; President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; Wife of the president of the 74th session of the UN, Mrs. Muhammad-Bande; President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés; UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed and other senior officials offering solemn prayers for peace, our earth as well as refugees and migrants during the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Senior Special Assistant Media to the President, Mallam Garuba Shehu (2l) and other members of the Federal Government delegation participating in the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Cross section of the congregation during the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres addressing the congregation during the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande addressing the congregation during the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande in a warm handshake with the Pastor Church of The Holy Family, The Rev. Gerald Murray after the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
L-R: Pastor Church of The Holy Family, The Rev. Gerald Murray; President of the 73rd UN General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés; President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; his spouse, Mrs. Muhammad Bande and Apostolic Vicar of the Southern Arabia, Bishop Paul Hinder in a photograph with some members of the Nigerian delegation after the prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 16/09/2019
