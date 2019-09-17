A colourful ceremony to commemorate the end of tenure for the President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, was marked on Monday, September 16, with a handover ceremony to Nigeria’s ambassador to the UN, and President of the General Assembly’s 74th session Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the United Nations Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.

The official ceremony was later capped with a prayer service on the vigil of the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Church of The Holy Family, The United Nations Parish in New York.

Photographer Abayomi Adeshida captured the moments: