The United Nations (UN) Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State “for the ongoing investments in infrastructure and human capital development with notable progress in education, healthcare, and economic growth”.

The UN Resident Coordinator who spoke during a working visit to Enugu State, on Friday, where he interacted with Gov. Ugwuanyi represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo and members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), also commended the governor’s regional push for the South-East to work in unity to advance the peace and development of the region as well as his ongoing efforts at addressing insecurity.

“You (Ugwuanyi) are indeed a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in action and service to your people in Enugu State”, Mr. Kallon added, while applauding the state government “for the investments made in enhancing security in the State”.

He urged the governor to continue to strengthen his administration’s investment in security institutions “to create an enabling environment for peace and security and nurture a whole of society approach in managing security in the state”.

The UN Resident Coordinator disclosed that the mission to Enugu State was “to reinforce the partnership between the UN and the Enugu State Government; to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate implementation of the SDGs to build back better; and to continue to create durable solutions for economic transformation in the state”.

Mr. Kallon equally lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration for domesticating the Child Rights Act, Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The UN Resident Coordinator revealed that Enugu State has achieved gender parity in access to both primary and secondary education, adding that “the State budget is one of the most effective and powerful policy instruments to fulfill children’s rights and deliver results for children at scale”.

Mr. Kallon pointed out that several UN Agencies including UNICEF, WHO and UNAIDS have ongoing programmes in Enugu State, stressing that “other UN Agencies are also supporting development efforts in Enugu State through the Federal Institutions.

“WHO (World Health Organization) is supporting Enugu State government in Primary Health Care re-vitalization, COVID-19 outbreak response (coordination, capacity building, surveillance, laboratory, vaccination, and other Emergency Operations Centre pillar activities), Polio Eradication Programme activities, Routine and Supplemental Immunization and Communicable Diseases Control (including Malaria, Tuberculosis, and some neglected tropical diseases).

“Earlier in his welcome address, Gov. Ugwuanyi, through his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Ezeilo, welcomed Mr. Kallon and his entourage to the Government House, Enugu and appreciated the United Nations (UN) for her contributions to the development of Enugu State in particular and Nigeria in general.

Mrs. Ezeilo said that the state government needs “the services and support of the United Nations more than ever before”.

