From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has condemned attack on three facilities of international aid organisations in Borno by Boko Haram.

In a statement, yesterday, he said he was expressed concerned about destruction of aid facilities at Damasak town in the northern part of the state late Saturday.

“I am deeply concerned about recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians under risks. Last night and through the morning, a violent attack in Damasak town, in Borno State, was reported with three international aid partners’ facilities directly targeted, set ablaze, and sustained damage.”

He said humanitarian aid operations and facilities remain the lifeline for people affected by violence in the North East. He maintained attacks on such facilities would deepen the humanitarian challenge in the troubled area

He said humanitarian operations at Damasak will be reduced due to the violent attack. He said the reduction will affect support to 8,800 internally displaced people and 76,000 people in the host community.

“Civilians and aid workers, their facilities and assets should never be a target. They must always be protected and respected,” the UN envoy said.

He called on armed parties (Boko Haram and military) to observe international humanitarian law and human rights law concerning aid facilities and workers to ensure the protection of civilians, humanitarian property, and personnel.

Boko Haram attacked Damasak around the Lake Chad shores in Borno Saturday night. Details of the attack are still scanty though security sources said the insurgents burnt most of the public facilities.