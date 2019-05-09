The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday condemned an attack on an ambulance in south of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

This is where clashes have been ongoing between the UN-backed government and the east-based army.

“UNSMIL is appalled by the attack yesterday against an armoured ambulance in Qasr Bin Ghashir (southern Tripoli), seriously injuring the Director of Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services and 2 paramedics.

“Attacks against health workers constitute a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law,’’ the mission warned.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is based.

The fighting has so far killed 443 people and displaced nearly 60,000 others, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Libya has been struggling to undergo a transitional period amid chaos since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

(Xinhua/NAN)