Lukman Olabiyi

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has condemned the recent spate of attacks against civilians in Nigeria, including the Borno State attack on July 27.

In a press statement, he expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Nigeria.

He wished the injured a speedy recovery, hoping that those responsible for the attacks would be swiftly brought to justice.

He called for an end to the attacks and reaffirmed that such acts of violence were grave threats to the security of human beings and constitute violations of international humanitarian law. He reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations with the government and people of Nigeria in their counter terrorism war and efforts to stamp out violent extremism.