The UN General Assembly on Tuesday, declared Aug,. 22, as International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

This followed the adoption of draft Resolution A/73/L85 tabled by Poland with support from several other countries.

The supporting states include the core group consisting of Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan and the United States.

(NAN)

