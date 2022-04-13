From Romanus Ugwu

A delegation of United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria on Wednesday met the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appeal for peaceful and inclusive 2023 general elections.

Led by Serge Kubwimana, the UNEAD delegation made the appeal after meeting with the APC National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore representing the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The leader of the delegation accompanied by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner and other members of the UNEAD delegation, however told newsmen that it is very early to assess the overall context of the 2023 poll.

According to Kubwimana; “we are the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria as a result of a request for electoral support for the UN to assess the overall context which the election will take place and see in what form we could potentially bring our small contribution to the 2023 elections.

“We have conferred with the APC National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman and we have done the same with other stakeholders such as INEC, government, civil society organizations, other major political parties, faith based organizations, inter-party advisory council to name a few.