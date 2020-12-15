From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the attack by suspected bandits at Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara in Katsina State on December 11.
Guterres’ reaction came in a statement by UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, yesterday, in New York.
He called for immediate and unconditional release of no fewer than 300 male students, the attackers reportedly abducted from the school.
“The secretary general strongly condemns the December 11 attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.
“He calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families.
“The secretary general reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights,” he said.
The UN chief urged security agencies to arrest and bring those responsible for the heinous act to justice.
He reaffirmed the solidarity and support of the organisation to the Federal Government and Nigerians in their fight against terror, violent extremism and organised crime.
The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also flayed the abduction and called for the boys’ immediate release.
Have the dead Anglo-America UN ever demand end of Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice? Dead Anglo-America UN which are complicit and collaborators of fulani criminals nickname FG to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership.
Fulani criminals used the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates to keep Hausa people etc. of the north under fulani rulership since 1804. Used Hausa people etc. of the north to dominate southern natives politically since 1960. Fulani criminals under fulani caliphate with its emirates forced Hausa children etc. of the north to Almajiri practice, underage marriage practice and send their own fulani children to schools.
Fulani criminals nickname FG which frustrated economic developments of this territory natives to make this territory natives poor and keep them under fulani rulership. Fulani criminals nickname FG lockdown the borders against Ecowas principles to destroy economic activities of this territory natives. Fulani criminals nickname FG used Coronavirus conspiracy to lockdown economic activities of this territory natives.
We this territory natives who owns the land have defeated fulani criminals nickname FG, defeated fulani caliphate with its emirates, defeated fulani thugs nickname military, police etc, defeated local and international collaborators of fulani criminals.
We this territory natives who owns the land are now the authority over our God given native land in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states.
Hausa people, Kanuris etc. must Burn Down the house of fulani criminals nickname Arewa House, Burn Down palaces of defeated fulani criminals nickname Sultan, Emirs. Breakdown houses etc. of defeated fulani criminals and take everything. Everything fulani criminals have are stolen wealth of this territory natives.
Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive.
This is 21st century world of Multipolar international order in which this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics exist under Southern Countries Union, within Southern Defence Force, Southern Countries Union international market. 21st century world of Multipolar international order in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union, within Southern Defence Force, Southern Countries Union international market. Southern Countries Union which have defeated Anglo-America.
20th century world international order dominated by Anglo-America with their slaves is dead. Anglo-America UN etc. are dead. This is 21st century world of relations based on Mutual Principles.