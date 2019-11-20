Molly Kilete, Abuja

The United Nations has attributed the insecurity bedeviling the Sahel region to the free flow of looted weapons from the Libyan armed forces.

The UN said these weapons which have found their way into the surrounding countries is responsible for the incessant political oppositions, separatist movements, transnational militant groups, human trafficking, among various other security challenges in the region.

It has called for a robust regional collaboration among key stakeholders to address these challenges.

Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General to West Africa and the Sahel, Mohammed Ibn Chambas, made this known at the graduation lecture of participants of Course 3/2019, of the Nigerian Army War College in Abuja.

In his lecture titled ‘Emerging Non-Traditional Threats in the Sahel and Implications for National Security,’ the UN, envoy noted that the killing of former Libyan President Muhammar Gaddafi and the subsequent breakdown of law and order in the North African country was responsible for the instability facing the larger part of the Sahara region.

He commended the Army War College which he said has produced highly trained officers in the leadership of several peacekeeping missions in Africa, saying the real impact of the College is visible in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also commended the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, for his strides in enhancing the institution, describing the College as a positive force multiplier in the search for global peace and security.

In his address, the Army Chief, while congratulating the course participants on their graduation, called for effective synergy among countries of the Lake Chad and Sahel region to address domestic and crossborder insecurity and violent militia groups.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commandant of the College, Major General Charles Ofoche, who said the lecture was part of activities lined up to mark the graduation ceremony, said the topic was carefully selected because of the vulnerabilities of the Sahel.

He said that the knowledge gained during the programme is aimed at enhancing the capacity of the officers to function effectively to address emerging security threats.