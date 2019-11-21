Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas has announced that both the UN and the European Union are mobilising support for Nigeria’s military operation against terrorism and Boko Haram in the country’s North East.

Chambas, while on a special visit to the Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri yesterday with UN and EU envoys, said the UN securiry council passed a resolution for support for counterinsurgency operations in the country and around the Lake Chad region.

“It is a joint UN, EU mission of the security council of 2349 of 2017 when the UN securiry council charged me and my colleagues in the EU to be in partnership with other international actors to mobiliser support for the effort of military in fighting terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin region,” he disclosed.

He said that the fight against Boko Haram in the North East and countries around the Lake Chad region including Cameron, Chad and Niger was not for Nigerians alone. “It requires the support of the international community,” he said.

He assured that the UN would work with Nigerian forces and mobilise “strong political will” to combat and defeat Islamist forces Boko Haram

Special Representative of EU for the Sahel and Lake Chad, Angel Losada, said that the UN and EU were committed to supporting Nigeria’s military efforts. He disclosed that the EU donated 61 operation vehicles and three ambulances to the military in Nigeria with funds for lubricants. He assured that more funds were underway.

“There will be some money that will come in future because there is strong commitment of international community to fight with you against terrorism and Boko Haram. We are very committed to that,” he said.

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi, said the visit was a morale booster for officers and soldiers on the front. He said the envoys’ visit was an assurance to troops that the international community was with the military and Nigeria.

He said Boko Haram will not be allowed to take any territory. He promised that the military will work by the rules of war and will not fail the country or the international community.