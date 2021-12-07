The United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), and the United States (U.S.) have condemned the conviction of ousted Myanmar leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint by the country’s junta.

They were sentenced to four years in prison for incitement and violating Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions during the 2020 election campaign.

The sentence was later reduced to two years.

State media, a junta’s mouthpiece news outlet also said they would remain under house arrest.

International reactions to the verdict have been scathing.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said “the conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically motivated.

“It is not only about arbitrary denial of her freedom it closes yet another door to political dialogue,” Bachalet added.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it “a further blatant violation of human rights.”

Borrell said the politically motivated verdict is another major setback for democracy in Myanmar and that the military rulers are “driving the country towards a large-scale humanitarian crisis.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Suu Kyi’s “unjust conviction” and “the repression of other democratically elected officials further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma.

“The regime’s continued disregard for the rule of law and its widespread use of violence against the Burmese people underscore the urgency of restoring Burma’s path to democracy. Am calling for the release of Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained.’’

Human Rights Watch’s Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said “this trial was 100 per cent political from day one, done with clear intent to lock [Suu Kyi] away for good so she can never again contest military rule.”

The verdicts, handed down in closed court, were the first in a series of 12 cases against Nobel laureate Suu Kyi that leave her potentially facing jail time totaling more than 100 years.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been accused of a range of offences, including violations of a state secrets law as well as foreign trading laws.

Additionally, for waving to supporters, she was charged with breach of coronavirus restrictions, despite wearing a face mask and a protective visor.

As journalists and members of the public were banned from attending the trial, Suu Kyi’s reaction to the sentences is unknown.

Suu Kyi was arrested on Feb. 1, hours before the military overthrew the country’s democratically elected civilian leaders and returned the country to military rule.

Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the military coup, with the military struggling to contain peaceful street protests and civil disobedience movements, as well as anti-junta militias across the country. (dpa/NAN)

