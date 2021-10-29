From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Experts in foreign relations, including scholars, have hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping over his speech at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the rights of the Chinese people at the United Nations.

Recall that Xi had during his speech, said the Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly which restored all rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations and recognised the representatives of the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, was a victory for the Chinese people and a victory for people of the world.

Xi also said the event which took place 50 years ago, was as a result of the joint efforts of all peace-loving countries that stood up for justice in the world, while also saying that “the importance was significant and far-reaching for both China and the wider world.”

Commending Xi was the Head of the Center for Russian-Chinese Studies at Russia’s Lomonosov Moscow State University, Yevgeny Zaitsev.

Zaitsev was reported to have said that China’s restoration of its lawful seat in the United Nations was a moment when “historical justice was restored.”

“The world today needed a global governance body. (The) United Nations was the body that was formed after the Second World War. And China supported it as having that role,” Zaitsev said.

Also hailing the speech was the Director of the Islamabad-based Think-Tank Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Muhammad Asif Noor.

Noor who spoke with the Xinhua News Agency, said: “Over the past 50 years, China has immensely contributed towards the major goals of the UN through various development efforts.

“China has made a commitment to continuing efforts through its BRI initiative (the Belt and Road Initiative) to restore peace and justice on a global scale,” he said. “The country is making outstanding economic and social development contributions to the world through the ideals of advancing a community with a shared future for mankind.”

On his part, the Chairman of the Department of Governance and Public Management, the University of Zimbabwe, Tawanda Zinyama, said China always advocates multilateralism in international affairs and defends the interests of developing countries.

In his commendation, a Kenya-based International Relations Scholar, Adhere Cavince, while recognizing the significance of China’s restoration of its lawful seat in the UN, said “as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has played a key stabilization role in global peace and security.”

A Jordanian expert on Arab-China Relations, Samer Khair Ahmed, said in the past 50 years, China has witnessed peaceful development and its commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity.

